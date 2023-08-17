PF vice-president Given Lubinda says the party will proceed with its planned rally on August 26 to launch a strategic plan because reasons given by the police to stop the event are flimsy. And Lubinda has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to explain how a private jet carrying over $5 million landed at the presidential pavilion without his authorisation. On Tuesday, police said they would not allow the PF to hold the planned mass rally, stating that launching a strategic plan required people to be in a building where they could exchange views and not at a public ground. And speaking at Police Service Headquarters where he had gone to seek an audience with the Inspector General of Police, Wednesday,…...