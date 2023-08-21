PF vice-president Given Lubinda says the UPND government is being evil by blocking former ruling party members from conducting missionary work. Addressing journalists, Saturday, Lubinda, who was accompanied by some party MCCs, alleged that prison authorities at Mwembeshi Correctional facility had denied them access to former State House political advisor Chris Zumani Zimba and four others. “We have been denied an opportunity to go and see our relatives, we have been denied our rights to perform a duty which was given to us by Jesus Christ, and the only one who fights Jesus Christ is the devil. So, these people are actually acting like devils, they don’t want us to conduct our missionary work. This is totally unacceptable. We have…...



