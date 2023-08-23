THE Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested three pharmacists at the Chipata District Health Office in Eastern Province for theft of government drugs and possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime. The commission has revealed that the trio between March 1 and August 14, 2023, allegedly stole 897 containers of septrin antibiotic tablets valued at K897,000, property of government. In a statement, Wednesday, DEC Public Relations Officer Hussein Khan said the Commission had jointly charged Willard Mugala aged 42, Tamara Kamanga aged 42 and Fortune Mtonga aged 40 with theft by public servant. “The Drug Enforcement Commission in Chipata, Eastern Province has arrested three pharmacists at the Chipata District Health Office for theft of government drugs and possession of…...



