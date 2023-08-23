MINISTER of Water Development and Sanitation Mike Mposha says if UPND was a violent party, former president Edgar Lungu would have been beaten over the weekend because he and his entourage were very provocative. And Mposha says the House of Chiefs should embrace everybody and desist from taking sides when releasing statements. Recently, House of Chiefs Chairperson Chief Chisunka said he was disappointed by UPND cadres’ lack of respect for the traditional leadership and harassment of former president Lungu during the Malaila Traditional Ceremony which was held in Mambwe District on Saturday. But in an interview, Mposha said Lungu arrived all of a sudden and ‘gate crashed’ a government meeting, something which would have gotten President Hakainde Hichilema killed if…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.