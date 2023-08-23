OUTGOING European Union Ambassador to Zambia and COMESA Jacek Jankowski says he’s seen some changes in the democratic standards since the new dawn government took over. And Ambassador Jankowski says there’s a need to have strong democratic institutions that do not depend on a person. In an interview, Monday, Jankowski said people were now able to exercise more of their rights than it was in the past regime. “We see some changes, especially democratic standards. Now people can exercise more of their rights than before but of course we need to also remember that especially in the beginning of my stay here, all of us had been affected by the Covid-19 and there were rules and regulations which to some…...



