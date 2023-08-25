ZAMBIA coach Avram Grant has named a strong 27-member provisional squad ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier Group H encounter against Comoros. The Chipolopolo gaffer has kept faith in the bulk of the squad that helped the team qualify for the Ivory Coast 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to be played in 2024. The Chipolopolo will however be without the suspended Saudi Arabia-based Fashion Sakala who accumulated two successive yellow cards. The former Glasgow Rangers forward now turns up for Al Fayha in the mega oil-driven Saudi league, and defender Aime Mabika is among other key missing players in the squad. China-based Evans Kangwa makes a return to the squad for the first time since the September…...



