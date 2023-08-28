CONSERVATION Advocates Zambia says ZEMA’s decision to cancel its decision letter to Mwembeshi Resources is a strong warning to other investors in the habit of raping Zambia’s environmental laws. THE Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) on August 24, 2023 canceled the decision letter issued to Mwembeshi Resources Limited for proposed large scale mining activities in Luangwa district because the company failed to comply with several environmental conditions. And in an interview, CAZ director Mehluli Batakathi commended ZEMA for taking a bold step and acting in the best interest of Zambians to safeguard the environmental laws. “We welcome this development, it is long overdue due to the nonchalant or impunity which has been shown by Mwembeshi Resources Limited over the years,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.