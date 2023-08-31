THE Drug Enforcement Commission, through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit, has arrested a businessman for fraud and money laundering. DEC Public Relations officer Hussein Khan disclosed in a statement that Richard Mutela aged 41 had been arrested for gaining illegal access to various ATM cards, forging 25 NRCs and using one of the cards to open an account. “The Drug Enforcement Commission through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit has arrested a businessman for fraud and money laundering. Richard Mutela aged 41 has been charged with; Forgery and Uttering False Documents contrary to sections 342 and 352 respectively of the Penal Code Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia, Possession of Property Suspected of Being Proceeds of Crime contrary to section…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.