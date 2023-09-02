Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) leader Sean Tembo speaks to journalists during a Joint for Accountability in Zambia (JAZZ) press briefing on the planed citizen demonstration to demand a full disclosure of public resources management process leading to purchase of 42 fire tendres in Lusaka on September 26, 2017. Picture by - Tenson Mkhala

POLICE in Lusaka have formally arrested Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) leader Sean Tembo for hate speech.

In a statement, Saturday, Police Deputy Spokesperson Danny Mwale said Tembo remained in Police custody waiting for court appearance.

“Police in Lusaka on September 1, 2023, formally arrested and charged Sean Tembo with two counts of Hate speech contrary to section 65 of the Cyber-security and Cyber-crimes Act number 2 of 2023. The suspect remains in Police custody waiting for court appearance,” he said.

Meanwhile, police have arrested a 34-year-old teacher of Matero for allegedly forging an NRC under the name of Nathan Sikabole and proceeded to use it to enter and write Grade 12 GCE Examination on behalf of Sikabole.

“Police in Lusaka have arrested and jointly charged Christopher Lwele and Nathan Sikabole aged 34 and 35 respectively for the offence of Forgery and Uttering a False Document. Lwele who is a teacher at a named community school in Matero is alleged to have forged a Green National Registration Card (NRC) under the name of Nathan Sikabole and proceeded to use the same document to enter and write the Examination Council of Zambia (ECZ) Grade 12 GCE Examination on behalf of Nathan Sikabole. Sikabole of Chudleigh in Lusaka, is a Registration Officer at the Department of National Registration and is believed to be involved in the act. Lwele was arrested on August 8, 2023 while Mr. Sikabole was picked on September 1, 2023. The suspects were released on Police Bond awaiting court appearance” Mwale said.

Police have also arrested a 23-year-old man of Matero who captured himself eating biscuits in Shoprite and returning the empty box on the shelf.

“And Police have arrested and charged a 23-year-old man of Matero who was in a video that went viral on various social media platforms where he was seen eating biscuits and drinking an unknown type of drink. Francis Nundwe who is alleged to have committed the offence on August 14, 2023 between 13:00 hours and 14:00 hours in Matero Shoprite, has been charged with Theft. The value of the stolen items is K23.98. The suspect was released on Police Bond waiting to appear in court,” said Mwale.