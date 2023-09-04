THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has expressed sadness over the death of 35 people in a road traffic crash on the Mulungwe- Mboroma road in Luano District on Sunday. In a statement, Monday, RTSA Acting Head of Public Relations Mukela Mangolwa said preliminary investigations into the accident indicated that the driver lost control of the 15-tonne truck carrying 61 people, which was also overloaded, and failed to ascend a hilly road. He reiterated RTSA’s call to all motorists to always adhere to road traffic rules and regulations in order to avoid such tragic accidents. “The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) is saddened by the death of 35 people in a road traffic crash on the Mulungwe- Mboroma…...



