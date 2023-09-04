PAMBASHE PF member of parliament Ronald Chitotela says UPND doesn’t seem to care about the people, arguing that his party would have suspended fuel price hikes by now. And ActionAid Zambia says it is deeply concerned with the drastic increase in fuel pump prices because such increases are hurting the majority of Zambians. On Thursday last week, the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) adjusted upwards the pump price for petrol by K3.85 per litre, K3.52 for diesel and K3.86 for Jet A- 1 at KKIA. Commenting on the development in an interview, Chitotela said PF used to take into consideration the plight of citizens before implementing any decision. “My appeal is let us think for the poor of the poorest because…...



