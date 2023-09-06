CHIEF Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda has challenged Zambia Must Prosper leader Kelvin Fube Bwalya to name and shame the high ranking public officials involved in scandals. During a briefing, Monday, Fube said the country has had a lot of scandals which implicated high ranking public officials who were close to President Hakainde Hichilema and yet he had not taken any action. But commenting on Fube’s remarks in an interview, Tuesday, Kasanda said the opposition leader should keep quiet if he didn’t have facts. She said the President had been acting on corruption cases, citing the recent arrest of a State House official Francis Makai-Mateyo over his alleged involvement in the gold gate scandal. “I think what KBF and everyone else…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.