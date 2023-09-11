TI-Z Executive Director Maurice Nyambe says despite recording some positives, the UPND’s fight against corruption seems haphazard and not guided by a clear strategy. In his official opening speech for the Third Session of the 13th National Assembly, Friday, President Hakainde Hichilema said the UPND government stood strong in the fight against corruption, adding that citizens should not be sympathetic to the corrupt. But commenting on the Presidential address, Nyambe challenged President Hichilema and his administration to take the corruption fight from the realm of rhetoric and playing to the gallery to the realm of strategic and systemic interventions. “In the absence of a comprehensive strategy to provide direction, then what is being said is likely to be mere rhetoric…....



