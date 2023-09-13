Water and Sanitation Minister Mike Mposha at the induction meeting of Minister and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Water Development and Sanitation Mike Mposha says there will be a 60-day water interruption in Lusaka to facilitate the repair works at Iolanda Water Treatment Plant. In a ministerial statement to the National Assembly, Tuesday, Mposha said the interruption would begin on 14th September, 2023, but said critical facilities like hospitals would have continuous running water. “Madam Speaker, my ministry would like to inform this august House that in order for Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company to successfully carry out these emergency major repair works on the pipeline, the treatment plant and the pipeline will have to be shut down for a period not exceeding 60 days beginning 14th September, 2023. This amount of time is required…...