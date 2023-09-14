MUNIR Zulu’s lawyer George Chisanga has accused State House Chief Communications specialist Clayson Hamasaka of instigating his clients’s arrest. Chisanga says it’s not a coincidence that Zulu was arrested shortly after Hamasaka issued a statement rebuking his client for saying that the President would dissolve Parliament on September 8. And Chisanga has described Zulu’s arrest as wrong and unnecessary. On Monday, police arrested Zulu, who is Lumezi Independent Member of Parliament, for the offence of Seditious Practices. Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said Zulu allegedly uttered Seditious words that the President would dissolve Parliament on September 8 and call for early elections, words he said raised discomfort and disaffection among the people of Zambia. Prior to Zulu’s arrest,…...



