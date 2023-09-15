HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says police have arrested two suspects in connection with the alleged ritual killings in Mumbwa district. And Mwiimbu described the situation in the district as volatile as of yesterday. A rioting mob burnt two people to death in Mumbwa District on Wednesday after information went round that another person had been killed and private parts removed. Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale identified the two who had been killed as prominent Nkeyema businessman Sikaonga Enerst, popularly known as Yakaipa, and his friend David Mwakiyoma, a Tanzanian. Addressing the media upon his return from Mumbwa where he had gone to check on the situation, Mwiimbu confirmed that two suspects had been arrested…...



