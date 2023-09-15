POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a 49-year-old man for the offence of Personating a Public Officer. In a statement, Thursday, Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said the suspect, Clement Kanyembo, presented himself as a soldier to Agness Phiri aged 25 under the pretext that he would get her a job in the Zambia Army and further solicited K15,000. He said the suspect is alleged to have also introduced himself as a security officer under the UPND. “Police in Lusaka arrested a 49-year-old man for the offence of Personating a Public Officer. Clement Kanyembo presented himself as a soldier by producing a Zambia Army identity card and solicited for money amounting to K15,000 from Agness Phiri aged 25 of…...