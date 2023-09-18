GOVERNMENT has announced that Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Stanley Kakubo will represent President Hakainde Hichilema at the 78th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York. According to a statement issued by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Monday, the minister is scheduled to address the General Assembly during the high-level general debate on Tuesday, September 26. The ministry stated that Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo and her Community Development and Social Services counterpart Doreen Mwamba would also be in attendance. “The President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema will be represented by Hon. Stanley K. Kakubo, M.P, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation at the 78th Session of the United Nations (UN) General…...



