PAC president Andyford Banda says he stayed away from politics to re-energise and give the UPND government a chance to work. Banda, however, says most of the things the UPND administration has implemented have not resulted in a good life for the majority of citizens. In a recent interview, Banda said his time away from politics also gave him time to think and to come back with new ideas. “We did a good fight in 2021 and remember that we have been running I think non-stop from 2015 basically. So when we got into 2021 and with the change of government we thought that we could take a small break to re-energize and come when our bodies were ready to…...