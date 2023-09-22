THE National Assembly has rejected a motion moved by Lumezi Independent member of parliament Munir Zulu in which he was urging government to create separate police cells for persons charged with minor offences. Meanwhile, Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo mocked Zulu saying he should have declared interest in the matter, having been a client of the police cells himself. Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu, on the other hand, argues that creating separate police cells for minor offences is not government’s priority at the moment. In his debate, Zulu said it was unfair to put people who had committed minor offences in the same cells with “hardcore” criminals. “You can imagine a situation where someone…...



