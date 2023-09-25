WOMEN’S rights activist Professor Margaret Munalula says it is shameful that the number of women parliamentarians has continued to dwindle over the years. Speaking on the sidelines of the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court, Wednesday, Professor Munalula said political parties were not doing their part to enhance women’s participation in politics as only few women were being adopted. “In terms of the lack of women parliamentarians right now, I think the number has been dwindling. At some point, it was 17 percent, now it’s gone down to 15 percent and that is shameful. So for me, we need to look at the way the laws [are]. Political parties are not doing their part because they have…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.