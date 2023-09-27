THE INDEPENDENT Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has issued UNZA Radio a two-day ultimatum within which to put adequate measures in place to prevent guests from using what it terms as derogatory language on air. On September 23, 2023, UNZA Radio aired a live programme where its guest charged that the government communications system was moribund and “just as useless as what we are getting from the opposition”. Before that, the authority also cautioned the radio station against allowing guests to use unpalatable language on air after the guest made some disparaging remarks against government. In a letter addressed to the UNZA Radio head of department dated September 25, IBA Acting Director General Eustace Nkandu said the moderator failed to effectively manage…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.