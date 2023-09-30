POLICE have launched a manhunt for a Chirundu woman in connection with the death of an eight-month-old baby after a botched tongue tie surgery. In a statement, Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said the child is suspected to have died from bleeding after the failed procedure performed by the woman only identified as bamake Linos. He said investigations revealed that the baby’s parents agreed to take their child to the woman after they discovered that their child had an inborn disease known as tongue tie, locally known as ‘kalimba’. “Police are looking for a woman of Chirundu District only identified as ‘bamake Linos’ in connection with the death of an eight-month-old child. The woman is said to have…...



