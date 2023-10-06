THE Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) has set new dates for registered candidates to sit the Professional Licensure Examinations (LEX) which were cancelled on September 22 following a security breach. Last month, the council suspended nine members of staff who played a technical role in the planning and organisation of examinations for pharmacy students due to a leakage. In a statement, Thursday, HPCZ Registrar and Chief Executive Officer Professor Fastone Goma said the rescheduled Professional Licensure Examinations would run from Monday, 13th to Tuesday, 21st November 2023 in Lusaka and Ndola simultaneously. “The Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) has set new dates for registered candidates to sit the Professional Licensure Examinations (LEX) which were cancelled on 22nd September…...



