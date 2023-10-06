Ministry of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu gives a speech during the launch of the Zambian Parliamentary Caucus on Environment and Climate Change (ZPCECC) Strategic Plan on Monday, October 17, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

MINISTER of Green Economy Collins Nzovu says the country is expected to receive normal to below normal rains in the 2023/2024 rainfall season. Rendering a ministerial statement in the National Assembly, Thursday, Nzovu said the rainfall season is likely to start by October over the northern parts of North-western, Luapula and Northern provinces. “Madam Speaker, the 2023/2024 rainfall season forecast indicates that generally, the rainfall season is likely to start by October over the northern parts of North-western, Luapula and Northern provinces. The onset for areas over the southern parts of the country is likely to be by the end of December. Areas over the rest of the country are likely to have their onset of rains by the end…...