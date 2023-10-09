THE Drug Enforcement Commission, through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit, has arrested and charged a 29-year-old Chinese national for money laundering offences involving over US$14.9 million and over K3 million. In a statement issued, Monday, DEC Public Relations Officer Hussein Khan identified the suspect as Longrong Chen, a manager and signatory to the business accounts for Crowline Trading Limited. He explained that between November 1, 2022 and September 29, 2023, the company’s business accounts received about US$14,704,274.44 and K3,031,775 through large deposits and transfers, which monies were suspected to be proceeds of crime. “The Drug Enforcement Commission, through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit, has arrested and charged a Chinese national for money laundering offences involving over 14.9 million United States…...