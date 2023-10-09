THE Drug Enforcement Commission, through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit, has arrested and charged a 29-year-old Chinese national for money laundering offences involving over US$14.9 million and over K3 million. In a statement issued, Monday, DEC Public Relations Officer Hussein Khan identified the suspect as Longrong Chen, a manager and signatory to the business accounts for Crowline Trading Limited. He explained that between November 1, 2022 and September 29, 2023, the company’s business accounts received about US$14,704,274.44 and K3,031,775 through large deposits and transfers, which monies were suspected to be proceeds of crime. “The Drug Enforcement Commission, through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit, has arrested and charged a Chinese national for money laundering offences involving over 14.9 million United States…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.