GOVERNMENT has disclosed that the country recorded a total of 4,709 maternal deaths between 2017 and 2022. Acting Minister of Health Charles Milupi told the National Assembly, Tuesday, that bleeding was the leading cause of maternal deaths, followed by indirect causes such as malaria, HIV/AIDS, heart diseases, among others. “Based on the maternal perinatal death surveillance and response system, in 2017 the country recorded 809, in 2018 the country recorded 987, in 2019 we recorded 726. In 2020 we recorded 757, in 2021 we recorded 696 and 2022 we recorded 734. The causes of the maternal deaths included one; bleeding which is actually the leading cause. Number two, indirect causes such as malaria, HIV/AIDS, heart diseases, anemia, pulmonary oedema and…...



