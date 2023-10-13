Electoral Commission of Zambia corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga makes her submission at the News Diggers! And OSISA round table conference on fair media coverage during elections at Le Elementos Hotel in Lusaka on May 8, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has set Thursday, November 30, 2023, as the date on which the Kabuta, Mwembeshi and Sankolonga ward by-elections will be held. The Ward by-elections will take place in Kabuta Ward of Nchelenge Town Council in Luapula Province, Mwembeshi Ward of Nsama Town Council in Northern Province and Sankolonga Ward of Mwandi Town Council in Western Province. In a statement yesterday, ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager Patricia Luhanga said nominations for the by-elections would be conducted on October 26, 2023. She said the by-elections arose due to the death of PF’s Fredrick Mwelwa of Kabuta Ward, and the resignation of Kelvin Chisenga of the PF and Ian Mwanagómbe of the UPND of Mwembeshi and Sankolonga Wards,…...