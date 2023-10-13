FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says government shall continue to borrow for the time being but under concessional terms. And IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva says the Zambian government is committed to reforms but is being held back by the mountain of debt from the past. Georgieva also announced that a memorandum of understanding between Zambia and its creditors had been signed, but Bloomberg later reported that the IMF had clarified that statement. According to Bloomberg, the IMF said a memorandum of understanding between Zambia and its creditors was yet to be signed. “An agreement on an MoU is nearly finalized and the signing is expected soon. More details will be made available then,” an IMF spokesman…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.