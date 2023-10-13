INFORMATION and Media Minister Cornelius Mweetwa says ZNS’ mealie meal will, beginning next week, be sold in Shoprite outlets countrywide at K230 for a 25kg bag of breakfast mealie meal and K190 for roller. And Mweetwa says the Zambia National Service (ZNS) and its allied millers are currently producing 11,500 bags of breakfast and 4,100 bags of roller mealie meal per day. Meanwhile, ZNS Commander Lt Gen. Maliti Solochi says no one will be allowed to buy more than two bags of that mealie meal. Addressing the media, Thursday, Mweetwa said at ZNS outlets, a 25kg bag of breakfast mealie meal would be selling at K220 while roller, at K180. “Government wishes to inform the nation that commencing early next…...



