SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has announced the passing on of former Speaker Amusaa Mwanamwambwa, who died last Saturday night in Lusaka. And President Hakainde Hichilema says he is deeply saddened by the death of the former speaker. Meanwhile, Veteran politician Vernon Mwaanga has described late Mwanamwambwa as a thoughtful, thorough and professional person. According to a statement issued by Clerk of the National Assembly Roy Ngulube, Sunday, Speaker Mutti said Mwanamwambwa, who served as Speaker from 1998 to 2011, would be remembered for his distinguished service to the nation. “The Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia, The Rt Honourable Nelly Butete Kashumba Mutti, MP, FAPRA regrets to inform the nation that the former Speaker of the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.