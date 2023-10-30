PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has advised youths to work hard if they want to live a good life, warning that any shortcuts could lead them into trouble. And President Hichilema has described the late former finance minister Ng’andu Magande as a hard worker and consummate professional. Speaking during Magande’s funeral service at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross, Friday, the President encouraged youths in the country to work hard. “Let me remind young people in this country, we mourn Mr Magande, yes, we have all lost, yes, but his values live on. His values live on and we should continue drawing from that pool of his values. One of which Major Mizinga circled around in his preaching and articulated. Work,…...



