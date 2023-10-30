St Ignatius Parish Priest Fr Andrew Simpasa says it’s his prayer that the Patriotic Front will survive the “imingalato” obtaining in the party and won’t be driven “miles” apart from each other. And PF vice-president Given Lubinda says he and other leaders are still the legitimate leaders of the opposition party. On Friday, the court threw out an injunction that restrained Matero PF member of parliament Miles Sampa from operating as PF president. And speaking during the ninth memorial Church Service of the late former president Micheal Sata, Fr Simpasa called on PF members to be united. “As for you my dear friends in the Patriotic Front, I know that you live in interesting times and we pray for you…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.