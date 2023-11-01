PF vice-president Given Lubinda yesterday had an altercation with police officers after they attempted to disperse him and a few other party members who were conversing after Raphael Nakacinda’s interrogation. Lubinda was heard telling the officers that, “if you want, shoot me! We are not going to tolerate this anymore”. And Lusaka Lawyer Makebi Zulu says police questioned Nakacinda yesterday in relation to the remarks he made at a recent press briefing that the party had information of interference on the Registrar of Societies. Nakacinda recently said the party had voice recordings of President Hakainde Hichilema giving instructions to his officers to ensure that Miles Sampa was recorded as PF president at the Registrar of Societies. After Nakacinda’s questioning at…...



