ANTI-Corruption Commission Board Chairperson Musa Mwenye SC says it’s an anomaly that there has never been any statutory requirement for a President to declare assets annually or at all, even though that’s a requirement for government ministers. In a write up shared on his social media pages, Wednesday, Mwenye said it was also an absurdity that there was no single legal requirement for permanent secretaries, procurement officials and regulatory officials to declare their assets, although they controlled public money. He stressed that the country needed to take the declaratory framework and lifestyle audits of government officials seriously if it was serious about fighting corruption. “It is an absurdity that although the commissioners and staff of the Anti-Corruption Commission are required…...



