PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says democracy must deliver economic and social benefits, otherwise, it will be shaky. Speaking during a state banquet held in honour of visiting German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Wednesday evening, President Hichilema said he had agreed with President Steinmeier that democracy which didn’t deliver economic and social benefits wasn’t good enough. “In our conversation this afternoon, we agreed that democracy which does not deliver economic and social dividends is not good enough because our people need opportunities. Our people, for us with a younger population, they need not just education. And I must commend you again and your government for working with us in the skills development, setting up centres of excellence not just to teach those of…...



