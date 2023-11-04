MINISTRY of Energy Permanent Secretary Peter Mumba says the ministry cancelled the fuel supply contract offered to Devon Oil Limited to avert a possible fuel shortage after the company experienced logistical problems in Tanzania. Mumba adds that the minister has powers in special cases of emergencies to recommend an appropriate action or intervention to ensure that there’s no threat to security of supply. Energy Minister Peter Kapala last month cancelled a contract that he had awarded to Devon Oil and Glencore Energy of UK for the supply of fuel that had been offered at a landed wholesale price of K19.50 per litre, representing a K1.90 discount below the ERB regulated price. The minister cancelled the contract on grounds that Devon…...



