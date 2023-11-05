POLICE have warned PF Information and Publicity Chairperson Emmanuel Mwamba against instigating mass protests and a nationwide shutdown. And State House Chief communications specialist Clayson Hamasaka has wondered how Mwamba expects citizens to demonstrate in favour of a party which they overwhelmingly rejected in 2021 as if it were “trash”. In a write up titled “National-wide Shutdown” shared on his Facebook page, Saturday, Mwamba called on PF members and citizens to reclaim their democracy and constitutionalism by engaging in “mass actions and a nationwide shutdown”. “Like the illegal changes at Parliament or anywhere else, the Extra-Ordinary General Conference that made Miles Sampa PF president, remains illegal and was held outside the provisions of the Patriotic Front constitution. The Patriotic Front…...