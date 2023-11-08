THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has disclosed that it conducted over 1,000 money laundering investigations in the first three quarters of 2023 involving K152.5 million and US$204.8 million. The Commission says during the same period, it froze bank accounts and seized amounts in cash totalling over K19 million and US$281,340.98, and further forfeited 81 properties, including a total sum of K4,603,680.01, to the State. And the Commission says a total of 3,214 persons have been arrested for drug related offences in the first three quarters of 2023. Speaking during a media briefing, Tuesday, DEC Director General Nason Banda expressed concern about the high number of pending court cases. “In the first three quarters of 2023, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC)…...



