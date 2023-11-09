THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced that President Hakainde Hichilema will today travel to Saudi Arabia to attend the first Saudi-Africa Summit at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. In a statement yesterday, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo disclosed that the President was expected to address the summit and also hold bilateral talks with Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the nation that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia will travel to Saudi Arabia from 9th to 11th November, 2023 to attend the…...



