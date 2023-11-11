THE Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) says it has noted a shrinking democratic space and human rights in the political landscape. The Catholic bishops have further urged the Speaker of the National Assembly to embrace criticism and accept that she is the Speaker of the National Assembly and not of a political party. Meanwhile, the bishops say the denunciation of Bishop Alick Banda by UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda as “Lucifer of Zambia” was not only an affront on the Bishop but the entire Catholic Church. This is contained in a pastoral letter which was signed by Reverend Ignatius Chama, Archbishop of Kasama and ZCCB president; Reverend Charles Kasonde, Bishop of Solwezi and ZCCB vice president; Reverend Alick Banda,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.