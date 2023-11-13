NEWS Diggers Editor-in-Chief Joseph Mwenda was among the 17 who were awarded the Leadership Excellence Awards by KBN Television at its inaugural award ceremony, under the print category. The award ceremony which was held at Taj Pamodzi Hotel saw various personalities honoured for excellence in various categories, among them, Dr Inonge Mbikusita Lewanika who received the lifetime achievement award, while Iqbal Patel, CEO and Founder of Trade Kings received the Leadership Excellence Award under manufacturing. The Legal Leadership Excellence Award went to Lusaka lawyer Makebi Zulu, while Dr Aaron Mujajati, Coach Bruce Mwape, Mpali producer Frank Sibbuku, Hot FM CEO Oscar Chavula, Power TV and Power FM founder and CEO Kenny Tonga and Liquid Telecom CEO Mark Townsend scooped the…...



