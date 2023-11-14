SOME Kankoyo constituents have complained that their area member of parliament Heartson Mabeta’s company called Twachi also received a K200,000 CDF loan. But Mabeta has refuted the claims, saying his only relationship with Twachi is that they advertise their business on his busses. Last month constituents in Kankoyo expressed concern that the MP had diverted a CDF procured tractor to his personal farm and called for his arrest. But Mabeta said it was his mother who had hired the tractor at a fee of K350. Some Kankoyo residents have now linked Mabeta to Twachi. But a check by News Diggers at PACRA found that Mabeta is not a shareholder of Twachi. Those listed as shareholders of this company are Felix…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.