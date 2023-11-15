THE Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) says the UPND government can either take or leave the counsel contained in the pastoral letter instead of claiming that it’s one sided. And ZCCB says the church will always speak for the voiceless, adding that the problem leaders make is listening to people who sugarcoat the truth. Last week, Catholic Bishops issued a pastoral letter where they expressed concern over the shrinking democratic and human rights space in the political landscape. But UPND Alliance Chairperson Charles Milupi said it was worrisome that the Catholic Bishops released a statement against government after meeting with PF. He said it was no wonder the counsel contained in the pastoral letter was one sided and seemed…...



