Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye SC speaks at the News Diggers and OSISA, in partnership with Eden University and Prime TV public discussion forum at Lusaka Intercontinental Hotel on August 16, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ANTI-Corruption Commission Board Chairperson Musa Mwenye SC says all senior government officials should be compelled to declare their assets if the country is to effectively trace unexplained wealth. Mwenye has reiterated that it is an absurdity that permanent secretaries, regulators and procurement officers in government are not required to declare their assets. The ACC Board Chairperson was speaking during a legal seminar on the effectiveness of enforcement of unexplained wealth orders yesterday. “I have a risk of losing more friends; I must pause here to emphasise that for unexplained wealth orders to be even more effective, our declaration of assets, interests and liabilities framework must be reformed and made more robust and effective. I have said this before and I…...