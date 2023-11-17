KAMFINSA PF member of parliament Christopher Kang’ombe says government should have considered flooding border towns with the cheaper ZNS mealie meal where demand has been the highest. Meanwhile, the Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) has partnered with Dariyaye Milling Company to expand the presence of its Kalonga mealie meal brand, which will be sold at K220 for a 25kg breakfast bag and K195 for roller meal. In an interview, Wednesday, Kang’ombe said border towns were the most affected in terms of high mealie meal prices. “Government should have dealt with places where the commodity was highly demanded because the price of mealie meal in what I may call border towns, those were the most hit. Now the solution for ZNS may…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.