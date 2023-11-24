TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TIZ) has awarded Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Gilbert Phiri for being the most influential local Anti-Corruption actor. TIZ has also posthumously awarded former Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Anna Maj Hultgard for being the most Influential international Anti-Corruption actor in 2023. During the first ever Anti-Corruption Awards Gala to recognise the contributions people were making to the fight against graft in Livingstone, Tuesday, TIZ Executive Director Maurice Nyambe said Phiri had demonstrated a passionate endeavour to graft fight, both in his past and current roles. Nyambe said Phiri’s role required a fearless determination to do what was right, which he demonstrated. And Phiri said he had discovered that fighting corruption was his calling. “This is going to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.