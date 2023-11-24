TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TIZ) has awarded Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Gilbert Phiri for being the most influential local Anti-Corruption actor. TIZ has also posthumously awarded former Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Anna Maj Hultgard for being the most Influential international Anti-Corruption actor in 2023. During the first ever Anti-Corruption Awards Gala to recognise the contributions people were making to the fight against graft in Livingstone, Tuesday, TIZ Executive Director Maurice Nyambe said Phiri had demonstrated a passionate endeavour to graft fight, both in his past and current roles. Nyambe said Phiri’s role required a fearless determination to do what was right, which he demonstrated. And Phiri said he had discovered that fighting corruption was his calling. “This is going to…...