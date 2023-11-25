AN employee of Kansanshi Mining’s contractor, Reliant Drilling, has died after a rock fall incident which occurred on Thursday at the mining company’s underground dewatering decline portal. According to a statement issued by Kansanshi Mining’s Corporate Affairs Department, Saturday, Stephen Musukwa was evacuated to South Africa for treatment, where he died from his injuries. “On 23rd November at approximately 20:15hours a rock fall incident occurred at our underground dewatering decline portal which is under development in the main pit. Most regrettably Mr Stephen Musukwa an employee of our contractor Reliant Drilling, was injured at the site of the incident. Mr Musukwa was attended to by paramedics and evacuated to South Africa for treatment, where he died from his injuries. The…...



