FISHERIES and Livestock Minister Makozo Chikote says government has managed to slow down the anthrax outbreak. In an interview, Chikote said the vaccination of livestock was ongoing in all areas where there was an outbreak to contain the disease. He added that indicators so far showed that the battle had been won. “I will start with Kazungula District, as by 21st November 2023 what we have done is a total of 39,191 cattle out of 129,541, and 1,000 goats and 57 dogs have been vaccinated. That is in Kazungula and we were able to send extra 20,000 dosages of anthrax vaccine to continue vaccinating the remaining numbers. We have no new cases that have been recorded in Kazungula. In Livingstone,…...



