THE Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) says it has in the last two months effectively distributed 906,760 condoms to Kabwe. In a statement, Thursday, ZAMMSA Senior Manager Corporate Communications Bradley Chingobe explained that the agency launched an integrated condom distribution pilot programme in Kabwe on October 17, 2023, with the sole aim of increasing the uptake of condoms in regions heavily burdened by escalating numbers of HIV/AIDS infections. He stated that a total of 114 Condom dispensers which contain an average of 794 condoms each, have since been installed in the Hotspots. “The Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA), through an integrated Condom distribution pilot programme, has effectively distributed 906,760 condoms in the last two months in…...



